NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 11 people were shot, three killed, during another night of gun violence in New York City.

The latest shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Tremont section of The Bronx. A 44-year-old man was shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue and later died at the hospital, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Police said three other men were shot in Crotona around 2 a.m. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but one was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the shooting and did not release the victims’ identities.

Another shooting happened about 30 minutes later in the Hunts Point section, police said. Two men were shot on Gilbert Place and managed to bring themselves to the hospital without first responders. It’s unclear what conditions they were in.

Police are still trying to track down suspects.

Late Thursday night, police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and head in Downtown Brooklyn. It happened on the corner of Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue around 10 p.m. The man’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

As of this week, shootings are up 82 percent in the city, compared to the same time in 2019.

Gun arrests are down 8 percent.

