NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young mother of three is the latest victim of the gun violence plaguing New York City this summer.

Twenty-five-year-old Priscilla Vasquez was shot in the back of the head early Saturday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 5 a.m. on East 152nd Street near Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section.

She was standing on the sidewalk in front of a public school with friends when witnesses say a masked gunman wearing a hoodie walked toward the group, firing multiple shots.

A surveillance camera from an apartment next to the school captured the incident on video.

Gunfire can be seen before he moves out of camera range, then the camera catches him doubling back and running back up to Courtlandt Avenue.

Family and friends of the slain mom say the shooter in Saturday’s killing seemed to fire haphazardly and they don’t believe he specifically targeted Vasquez.

“It was not meant for her, she was too much of a good, kind-hearted person,” Chucky Goya told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “Friendly, never looked for problems, caring, too.”

Vasquez leaves behind two young sons and a daughter.

Friends and family say she worked for the city parks department and was also a licensed cosmetologist.

As investigators collected evidence, several close family members huddled nearby.

The victim’s brother kept his comments to CBS2 brief. We asked him about the gun violence plaguing the city and taking the life of his sister.

“Ain’t gonna stop,” he said.

Now relatives and friends say a priority is comforting three children who’ve lost their mother.

“A shining star to me, that was my friend,” one friend said. “Big personality, you could not want to not be her friend.”

No arrests have been made. The motive is not known at this time.

