DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Residents of one Connecticut city are being warned about a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says Danbury recorded at least 178 new COVID-19 cases between Aug. 2-20.

In the previous two weeks, only 40 new cases were recorded.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

According to the health department, much of the outbreak is related to recent domestic and international travel.

Connecticut, like New York and New Jersey, is requiring travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are arriving from a coronavirus hot spot state.

The health department is encouraging residents to stay home when possible, limit outings and wear a mask when leaving home.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus is urged to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until they receive their test results. Anyone who tests positive is asked to stay home for 10 days.

CORONAVIRUS:NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Residents are also asked to answer their phones if a contact tracer tries to get in touch.

More information for Connecticut residents, including where to find the closest testing site, can be found at ct.gov/coronavirus.

