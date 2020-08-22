NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frustrated residents and community leaders in Upper Manhattan are taking action after they say the trash problem in their neighborhood keeps getting worse.

Volunteers gathered in Inwood on Saturday to clean parks and streets.

RELATED STORY: City Comptroller Says Rat Sightings In NYC Increasing As Trash Piles Up Across City

They say since the sanitation budget was slashed two months ago, their community is suffering, especially at a time when parks are needed more than ever.

“The garbage has built up in some places to such an extreme amount, we don’t even wanna walk by there,” Inwood resident Lorraine Yamin said. “The parks are a gift, so we should be taking care of our gifts.”

“We also are asking the city of New York to please address the lack of resources that we have to keep our parks clean,” Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said.

RELATED STORY: Trash Piling Up Over NYC After Sanitation Department’s Budget Slashed By Over $100 Million

Trash has been piling up in other parts of the city as well due to the budget cuts, which have reduced pickup at public litter baskets.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.