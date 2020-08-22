NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two more subway trains have been vandalized in a crime spree that is already costing the MTA hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair smashed windows, the transit agency said Saturday.

Main St-bound 7 trains have resumed regular service with delays after we removed a vandalized train from service at 103 St-Corona Plaza. https://t.co/d0ja6pliy2 — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) August 22, 2020

More than 400 windows have been smashed in recent months, especially on the 7, 2, and 3 subway lines, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday.

“We’re challenged financially. So, it’s a big deal to us. It should be a big deal for everybody in New York too, because this is your money,” said MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Patrick Warren.

Another 7 train got violated today @NYCTSubway @NYPDTransit this is getting out of control @ClaytonGuse @progressiveact @dahvnyc @danrivoli I wonder if it’s the same guy they caught and let go 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ki0clZTOlH — Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 20, 2020

The bill to repair the windows is $250,000 and counting.

Subway windows are much thicker than ones generally installed at homes. That’s why the MTA believes those responsible use a hammer, pipe or blunt object.

The agency also hopes witnesses come forward with information.

“I think it’s boredom for our teenagers. This is their way of acting out,” said Ann Spreeman.

“The 7 train, I feel like, is actually one of the rougher trains out of the ones in Queens because there’s so much graffiti and the broken glass windows,” said Rachel Tyo.

In all my years as a #TrainOperator I have never seen this many broken windows on 1 train @danrivoli @ClaytonGuse @JMartinezNYC pic.twitter.com/SGgat5DVQ4 — Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) July 31, 2020

Federal regulations will not allow train cars to run without the windows in tact. So, with each incident, trains have to be taken out of service.

So far, the vandalism has not caused too many disruptions to riders, but that could change.

“It could make your commute a little bit longer, while you wait for a second train… It presents the opportunity for more crowding because we have less trains on the line,” said Warren.

Earlier this month, police shared surveillance video of a man they said smashed subway windows 63 times. He has not been arrested and police continue to investigate other cases.

Officials said they hope more awareness about the vandalism helps prevent future problems.

