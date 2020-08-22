CBSN New YorkWatch Now
COVID-19 Infection Rate In New York State Below 1% For 15th Straight Day
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the decline in New York and New Jersey.

Hospitalizations in New York state fell to 483, the lowest number since mid-March.

The state reported Saturday only 0.69% of test results came back positive, marking the 15th straight day the infection rate has remained below 1%.

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported.

In New Jersey, hospitalizations are at 376, the lowest number since March 24.

A total of 427 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported, along with three deaths.

