NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the decline in New York and New Jersey.

Hospitalizations in New York state fell to 483, the lowest number since mid-March.

The state reported Saturday only 0.69% of test results came back positive, marking the 15th straight day the infection rate has remained below 1%.

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Today's update on the numbers: Of the 94,849 tests reported yesterday, 653 were positive (0.69% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 483. Sadly, there were 4 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GmdZ5Ikacs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 22, 2020

In New Jersey, hospitalizations are at 376, the lowest number since March 24.

A total of 427 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported, along with three deaths.

We currently have 376 #COVID19 hospitalizations – the lowest number we’ve seen since March 24th. At the peak, we had 8,013 hospitalizations. It’s incredible what we’ve achieved by pulling together as one New Jersey family, but we’re not over the finish line yet. Keep it up. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 22, 2020

#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 427 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 189,236. We’re reporting 3 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths – 1 on August 19th and 2 on August 18th – for a total of 14,114 lives lost. Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 22, 2020

