Det. Irving Callender Began Law Enforcement Career In 2006, Served On Mayor Ras Baraka's Security Detail For 6 Years
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Police Department, Ras Baraka

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark Police detective is being remembered after dying from coronavirus complications.

Forty-three-year-old Det. Irving Callender was assigned to Mayor Ras Baraka‘s security detail and was a lifelong Newark resident.

Newark officials say Callender began his law enforcement career as a police officer assigned to the 5th Precinct in 2006. He joined the mayor’s executive protection unit in 2014.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

