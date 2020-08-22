NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark Police detective is being remembered after dying from coronavirus complications.
Forty-three-year-old Det. Irving Callender was assigned to Mayor Ras Baraka‘s security detail and was a lifelong Newark resident.
Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director Ambrose Announce the Passing of Newark Police Detective Irving Callender Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/k8HNW1lkhI… via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/vvTlk0iBXA
— Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) August 22, 2020
Newark officials say Callender began his law enforcement career as a police officer assigned to the 5th Precinct in 2006. He joined the mayor’s executive protection unit in 2014.
He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
