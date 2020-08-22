NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 61-year-old woman was inadvertently shot in The Bronx and the gunman is on the loose, police said Saturday.
It happened on East 163 Street around 7:45 p.m. on August 19.
According to police, a gunman opened fire on someone else in the area and unintentionally shot the woman in the leg.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident and a picture showing a man wanted for questioning:
The shooter fled the scene and the woman was hospitalized in stable condition. Police are still looking for the gunman and the person he was likely trying to shoot.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
