NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 61-year-old woman was inadvertently shot in The Bronx and the gunman is on the loose, police said Saturday.

It happened on East 163 Street around 7:45 p.m. on August 19.

According to police, a gunman opened fire on someone else in the area and unintentionally shot the woman in the leg.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident and a picture showing a man wanted for questioning:

The shooter fled the scene and the woman was hospitalized in stable condition. Police are still looking for the gunman and the person he was likely trying to shoot.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

