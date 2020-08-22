NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help tracking down a man who allegedly grabbed a woman’s breast during an assault in The Bronx.
It happened on the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 149 Street around 8 a.m. on August 6, police said.
A 29-year-old woman said a stranger grabbed her breast while she was standing on the sidewalk, according to police.
The man fled the scene and the woman was not hurt.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the man they’re looking for.
He’s described as approximately 45 to 50 years old, 5’7″ tall and 180 pounds.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
