NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police reported more overnight gun violence in New York City on Saturday morning.

At least 5 people were shot, one of them killed.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

A 25-year-old woman died after being shot in the head in the Melrose section of The Bronx just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

About four hours before that, in Harlem, police responded to a report that a woman was shot near West 120th Street and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard. She was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

RELATED STORY: Another War Of Words Erupts Between Mayor de Blasio, Police Unions After Night Of Shootings Across NYC

In Brooklyn, police responded to a scene near 760 Park Avenue, where two men were shot around 12:30 a.m. One refused medical attention, the other was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Earlier in Brooklyn, an Uber driver also told police he was shot after exchanging words with a gunman, who approached him on a bicycle. It happened near West 24th Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. The driver is recovering after being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED STORY: Woman Struck By Stray Bullet In Brooklyn As Summer Surge In Shootings Continues

These latest instances add to a long list of shootings being investigation by the NYPD.

On Friday afternoon, a 68-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet outside a nail salon in East New York. She was released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for suspects in these shootings.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.