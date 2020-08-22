NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A recall that previously only affected bagged peaches has now been expanded to include loose peaches sold by a number of retailers in the tri-state area.

The company Prima Wawona announced earlier this month that it was recalling bagged peaches due to salmonella contamination concerns.

Saturday, the company said it was also recalling its bulk/loose peaches, which are typically sold individually in bins at grocery stores.

Affected peaches may have stickers with the following PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401

The FDA says not all peaches with these PLU numbers are supplied by Prima Wawona, however.

The CDC believes the peaches are likely the source of a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

There have been 68 cases and 14 hospitalizations reported across nine states, including New Jersey and New York.

The Prima Wawona peaches were sold by a number of retailers, including ALDI, Target, Kroger, Walmart and Wegmans.

