LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (AP/CBSNewYork) — A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray‘s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne was accidental.
The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles north of Albany.
More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.
“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” Ray tweeted after the fire. “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”
…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!
— rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020
Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.
