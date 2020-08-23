By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was another steamy summer day with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Any precipitation will taper off as we head through the evening and temps will stay mild overnight, with lows bottoming out in the 60s & 70s.
A repeat is expected to start the workweek as hot & humid conditions persist with a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Temps right around 90 tomorrow afternoon away from the coast, feeling like the mid 90s due to high humidity. Tuesday will feature more of the same with temps around 90 and the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.
We’ll get brief relief from the heat & humidity on Wednesday with temps right around 80 under bright skies.
