NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s top cop is now putting more officers on the streets during the weekends.

That appears to be when we see the biggest increase in shootings. Over the last 24 hours, there have been 16 shooting incidents. Eighteen people were injured and three were killed, police said.

During the same time last year, there were only three shooting incidents, with three injured and one fatality, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Sunday.

The schedule switches are a department mandate, and they appear to be unpopular with some veteran officers.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

All New York City police officers know a lot is asked of them, as they pull yellow crime scene tape around more and more bullet casings and bodies.

Now, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is changing the schedules of many officers who currently have both days of the weekend off. Two-thirds of those under the rank of sergeant get shifted Sunday through Thursday or Tuesday through Saturday.

Some city residents say this beefing up makes sense for weekends full of violent crimes and tense demonstrations.

“This is a job that they signed up for, to protect and serve, and I think if they have to pick the day of the weekend where they have to work that’s just the job,” said Ryan Creese of East New York.

“We understand the job we took. The job we took says we are going to work various tours, various hours and for various different amount of times. I get it,” retired NYPD officer Ron Colter said.

Colter was an officer for 16 years until he suffered a stroke. He’s now a community activist and says many things are unclear, including the exact assignments for the officers on the new schedules.

“The directive never said that they are going to take those people and assign them to patrol. That’s not what it says and if that is what they’re going to do then you have a disgruntled unhappy cop on patrol who probably fought his way and paid his dues to have off Saturday and Sunday,” Colter said.

The Police Benevolent Association released a statement that reads, “We are at the breaking point. Our elected leaders are busy stripping resources from the NYPD in the middle of a crime wave, and yet they’re asking cops to sacrifice more to help right the ship.”

Community advocate Tony Herbert is demanding the city be more transparent with police and criminal justice spending.

“Maybe where they’re putting the monies may not be working,” Herbert said.

He spoke outside a salon in East New York, where a woman was grazed by a stray bullet Friday while getting her nails done.

He said city money directed away from cops and to groups designed to help stop the violence must be monitored closely.

“I understand they just started hiring these community ambassadors. Well, maybe that might be the answer to go out with this unit, but at the end of the day the guns are still going off so where is the problem at?” Herbert said.

Colter predicts the new schedules will make many more veteran officers unhappy enough to retire earlier than they had planned.

“And it’s not because they’re running because they no longer want to do their job. They’re leaving because they can’t do their job,” Colter said.

An internal memo says the officer schedule changes must be hammered down by the end of this month.

