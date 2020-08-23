NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released video of a suspect who remains on the loose Sunday following the shooting death of Priscilla Vasquez, a mother of three who was shot in the back of the head in The Bronx.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on East 152nd Street near Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section.
Vasquez, 25, was standing on the sidewalk in front of a public school with friends when witnesses said a masked gunman wearing a hoodie walked toward the group, firing multiple shots.
Family and friends of Vasquez told CBS2 the shooter seemed to fire haphazardly and they did not believe she was specifically targeted.
Surveillance video that police said is from the shooting appears to match their account.
No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on a possible motive.
