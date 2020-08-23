NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects in a recent flower shop robbery in Queens.
Police said the incident happened on Aug. 17 at around 6 p.m. at the Ridgewood Flower Shop at 357 Saint Nicholas Ave. A man approached an 18-year-old female, flashed a gun and took cash while the second male acted as a lookout.
The two suspects fled on a motorbike in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.