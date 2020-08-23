NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s deadly and violent weekend continued Sunday morning when police said at least 12 more people were shot since late Saturday night.
A 27-year-old-man was shot and killed in Coney Island around 2 a.m., CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Police also said a 34-year-old man was shot around 7 a.m. in Queens. He was later pronounced dead the hospital.
There were at least eight shootings since 10 p.m. Saturday, adding to the wave of gun violence under investigation by the NYPD.
Earlier on Saturday night, a park in Queens Village was turned into a crime scene as police investigated the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man. A clerk inside a deli across the street said he heard gunshots and ran to lock the door.
“I feel not safe. I feel very unsafe, so I have to move [from] this area,” deli worker Zeeshan Mughal told CBS2’s Cory James.
That was one of several shootings throughout the city Saturday.
So far this weekend over 30 people have been shot in NYC. Again, criminals are becoming more emboldened and their actions more vial. This City must curtail this violence.