OTTO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 16-year-old girl died after falling from a ledge at Zoar Valley in western New York on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl’s name and the circumstances of the fall, which happened around 6 p.m., were not immediately released.
The Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area south of Buffalo comprises about 3,000 acres of state-owned land with shale cliffs up to 400 feet tall rising above Cattaraugus Creek. There have been several fatal falls there, most recently in July 2018 when a 20-year-old man fell while climbing a waterfall to get a photo.
In 2017, a couple fell to their deaths while hiking in Zoar Valley and their sons, age 4 and 7, were injured.
Earlier this month, a Brooklyn woman fell to her death while rock climbing at Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Ulster County.
