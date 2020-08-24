Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly stole $110,000 worth of cellphones from a store in the Bronx.
The armed robbery was caught on camera last Friday inside Invention Cell Wholesale on Beach Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police said three men walked into the store, and one displayed a gun and demanded the employees move to the back.
They allegedly stole numerous cellphones before taking off in a red Jeep Wrangler.
Police identified one suspect as 45-year-old Gerry Smith.
Anyone with information about him or the others is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
