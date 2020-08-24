Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is going to be another steamy day with high heat and humidity.
Expect high temperatures right around 90 in the afternoon away from the coast, and it will feel like the mid-90s due to high humidity.
That combination will combine with a little bit of energy to create a risk for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with gusty winds and torrential rainfall the main concerns.
Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday, with temps around 90 and the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.
We’ll get a brief break from the sweltering conditions Wednesday, with temps right around 80 under bright skies.