TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The majority of New Jersey’s school districts are planning a hybrid start to the academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Of the state’s more than 700 public districts and private schools, 436 proposed to start the year with a mix of in-person and remote education, Murphy said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor said 180 districts are seeking to start entirely remotely, while 59 are planning in-person starts. Fewer than a dozen schools will pursue a mix of all of those approaches, Murphy said.

The coronavirus pandemic has ensured that the start of the school year won’t look like it usually does across the state.

RELATED STORIES: Schools: The New Normal

Murphy earlier had required in-person instruction in the fall, but recently changed course to allow schools to petition for a remote start if they couldn’t certify they met all the health and safety requirements.

Watch Governor Murphy’s Press Briefing:

The governor also on Monday said the state reported some 200 additional positive cases, putting the total at nearly 190,000. There were three more deaths reported overnight, leaving the overall death toll at 14,120 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Murphy said. There are an additional 1,829 deaths believed to be linked with the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention