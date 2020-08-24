NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wisconsin’s governor called in the National Guard after violent protests erupted following the police shooting of a Black man.
Video shows the aftermath of the encounter between Jacob Blake and officers in Kenosha on Sunday night. Investigators said the officers fired at least seven shots into Blake’s back as he leaned into his SUV. His fiancee said their three children were inside the car.
Blake, 29, was in serious condition on Monday. Two of the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.
In Manhattan on Monday night, a protest was held in response to the shooting. Demonstrators gathered in Times Square and several hundred started marching east on 34th Street toward Sixth Avenue, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.
Protesters told Bauman they want the officers involved in the shooting of Blake to be fired and arrested. They said they are tired of having to protest, having done so for a month earlier this year following the police shooting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but they feel it is their duty because lives are on the line.
