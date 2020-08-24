NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is the video that Connecticut police say helped them connect Fotis Dulos to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

On Monday, we’re seeing that video for the first time.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello has more on what it shows and why it’s being released.

His suicide in January ended his life, but not the overwhelming interest in the crime.

So the release of the video satisfies a powerful curiosity.

Fotis Dulos is seen in a black pickup, perhaps unaware he was on a Hartford street loaded with sophisticated surveillance cameras.

It was the night of May 24, 2019, just hours after Jennifer Dulos was reported missing.

The video shows Fotis Dulos stopping to dump bags in the trash, and also leaving what appears to be a car mat on the side of a deli.

When cops traced his phone to the spot and found this video, it was the first big break in the case. It led to charges against Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, who claims she was just along for the ride and not a knowing participant in disposing of evidence.

MORE: Michelle Troconis, Accused In Jennifer Dulos’ Death, Says Trusting Fotis Dulos Was ‘A Mistake’

In a legal filing, attorney Jon Schoenhorn says, “Certain allegations contained in the arrest warrants that allegedly provided the basis for probable cause are clearly false and misled the court.”

Schoenhorn says the only clip with Troconis visible shows her wiping her hand on the ground, but not helping Fotis Dulos dispose of evidence.

He also says cops embellished on DNA evidence allegedly linking Troconis to the garbage bags.

MORE: Connecticut State Police Search Avon Home In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Investigation

Troconis told cops she did help Fotis Dulos clean a vehicle days after Jennifer vanished, but thought any mess was spilled coffee. The defense released a video to bolster that claim.

“Did you see spilled coffee?” an investigator asks.

“No. I didn’t see (coffee),” Troconis responds.

“Did you see a coffee cup?” she is asked.

“No, because I didn’t look inside the car,” Troconis says.

The videos are part of a court submission in advance of Friday, when Troconis will ask a judge to remove the GPS bracelet and lift other restrictions imposed as part of her bail.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.