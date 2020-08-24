NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 7 line subway window smasher that has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage — has struck again.

Numerous windows were broken on a subway car at 34th Street and Hudson Yards late Monday afternoon.

It comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

“This person has caused over $300,000 in damages, and has caused our customers on the 7 line — working people in Woodside and Sunnyside and Corona and Jackson Heights and Elmhurst — delays. And there have been scores of incidents. I want to call upon our criminal justice partners in the city’s district attorney offices to prosecute this person and others who are damaging subway or bus property to the fullest extent of the law,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said at a press conference.

Investigators say a break in the case came on Aug. 1 when someone recorded cellphone video of a man carrying a hammer and smashing windows.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-800-577-8477.

“It’s important that we have the public’s assistance,” said NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Edward Delatorre. “We know that our history in Transit is that most of our major crimes do get solved with the help of the public. We have a great ridership in Transit. And there has to have been some witnesses to this vandalism, over the course of the last couple of months … it’s important to everybody that we close this case soon and stop this vandalism.”

Officials say there were 70 incidents of window-smashing on subway lines from May 8-Aug. 18.