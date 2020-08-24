Widely sct’d showers/t’storms are expected this afternoon, mainly after 2 PM. The risk of severe t’storms is very low, though iso’d downpours and gusty winds are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Spotty leftover showers/t’storms are expected tonight with clearing thereafter. Temps will fall into the 70s in the city with 60s N&W.
Sct’d showers/t’storms will develop tomorrow afternoon with the potential for iso’d severe t’storms; strong, damaging winds and even hail will be possible. It will be hot and humid again with highs around 90.
Wednesday will likely be the pick of the week with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and cooler temperatures… highs around 80.