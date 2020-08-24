NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has a new plan to combat gun violence following another violent weekend in New York City.

At least 45 people were shot, eight fatally, since Friday.

Caution tape went up Sunday around the Howard Houses on Stone Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

The troubling trend made its mark Satuday in East Harlem, as well. A woman was shot near the basketball courts at Thomas Jefferson Park.

“Loud bangs and people screaming,” one witness told CBS2.

Police said at least one bullet went through the 18-year-old victim’s torso, but she was expected to survive.

Shehav Jobah, who plays ball nearby, said he’s concerned.

“It was a lot of kids in the park too at the same time, so that’s the bad part,” he said. “It’s scary.”

In Queens Village, two deadly shootings happened within 12 hours of each other.

“To see what’s happened, especially in your neighborhood, in your backyard… It’s senseless. It makes absolutely no sense,” said a resident named Drew.

One of the victims was 34-year-old Mike Harris, who went by the name Lip. Police said he was shot in the shoulder and died at the hospital.

“He was a good guy,” his friend, Eric Campbell, said. “It’s just a shame. I don’t even know what to say. I saw him two weeks ago.”

In an apparent move to fight the uptick in shootings, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is changing the schedules of many officers to put more cops on the street during the weekend.

Now, two thirds of uniformed officers below the rank of sergeant will shift to Sunday through Thursday or Tuesday through Saturday.

Retired officer and community activist Ron Colter told CBS2 many things are unclear with the latest change, including the exact assignments.

“The directive never said if they’re going to take those people and assign them to patrol. That’s not what it says,” he said. “If that’s what they’re going to do, then you have a disgruntled, unhappy cop on patrol who probably fought his way and paid his dues to have off Saturday and Sunday.”

One 17-year-old said it’s an adjustment he hopes will make a difference.

“There should be more cops moving around, checking the area,” he said.

Another man who lives near a East Harlem park believes it could save lives, specifically in places where there are innocent people.

“There’s kids. It might be elderly. There’s people where with their families,” said Marc Rozier.

According to an internal memo, the schedule changes must be hammered down by the end of the month.

The Police Benevolent Association was angered by the move, releasing a statement that said more work is being requested of officers while resources are being stripped by elected leaders.

