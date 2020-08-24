NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new video of a brazen home burglary caught on camera on Staten Island.
It happened back on July 24 near Clove Road and Mosel Avenue in the Concord section.
Video shows three men break into a house by removing a window air conditioner.
Once inside, police said they stole jewelry, a backpack and two safes containing approximately $4,000 in case.
The suspects then drove east on Clove Road in a gray four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
