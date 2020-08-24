NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Yankees are encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus as part of a new public awareness campaign.
“Today I’m a Yankees fan, because they’re doing something great to help us fight COVID-19, and I really want to thank the entire Yankees organization for stepping up,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “The Yankees have offered to get front and center in the effort to encourage people to get tested.”
We’ve teamed up with the @Yankees to beat COVID-19.
Tomorrow, August 25, we’re giving away FREE #Yankees gear to the first 4,000 New Yorkers who get a FREE COVID-19 test at @NYCHealthSystem.https://t.co/U9l6okTfHY pic.twitter.com/BGlPOSIT7j
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 24, 2020
The team put together a promotional video for Get Tested Tuesday, featuring Aaron Boone and several players.
As an added incentive, the mayor said the first 4,000 people to get tested at Health + Hospitals sites Tuesday will be receive free Yankees gear.