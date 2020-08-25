DANBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is trying to stop a rapid uptick in coronavirus cases in one of its cities.

Danbury has recorded around 240 cases in the past two weeks.

As a result, Mayor Mark Boughton announced Tuesday that public schools are changing their reopening plans. Schools had originally planned for a hybrid model beginning Sept. 8, but now they will open with only remote learning, which will last at least until Oct. 1.

Western Connecticut State University said classes will begin remotely as well, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

WATCH: Gov. Ned Lamont, City Officials Discuss COVID-19 Uptick In Danbury

Danbury, which had the first positive coronavirus test in the state back when the pandemic started in early March, has also closed all parks, sports fields and the boat launch at popular Candlewood Lake.

“We’re doing these things because we want to make sure that we protect our residents. All of us standing here, the elected officials, take an oath to protect the health, safety and welfare of every person in this city and in the greater Danbury area,” Boughton said. “So the steps that we are taking are measured, they’re reasonable and they’re rational, because we’re concerned. We can pull back on them and we certainly intend to pull back on them as fast as possible. We know people have got ‘COVID fatigue.’ We get it. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure that our folks are healthy.”

Boughton said he’s concerned about the spread among children, adding if the right steps aren’t taken in a week to a week and a half, COVID-19 can become “a runaway freight train.”

Gov. Ned Lamont, who was also on hand for the late morning press conference, said Danbury is simply being responsible by switching to remote learning.

“Look, it’s going to be a bit of a journey and it’s not going to be a straight line,” Lamont said. “I think you know that nobody more than me wanted to get our schools open. I knew just how important that was for young people, especially the kids, who have been socially isolated for so long, but I think Danbury is doing the right thing.”

The governor said the city and state are being extremely proactive in the fight against the virus’ spread.

“We’ve come in hard with testing, in particular. Testing and track and trace. We’ve tested hundreds of people in here, and I got to say that everything I’ve heard from public health, the people of Danbury have been just great,” Lamont said.

The governor said he is “really thankful” that so far the increase in cases has not spread beyond Danbury, adding the state-wide positivity rate is at around 1%, but in Danbury it is currently between 6-7%.

He said for the most part, area residents have been very responsible with social distancing and wearing masks, but did point out some reckless behavior on Candlewood Lake.

“Again, we are seeing a higher infection rate among young people,” Lamont said. “And remember, young people, perhaps you don’t suffer all the complications that your parents and grandparents do, but you can infect, and I’ve got to be very strict about this. The mayor is being incredibly strict about this and we are going to hold people accountable, and you’re not going to be going out for these big parties going forward.”

Danbury officials are urging people to get tested. It’s free and available at several locations listed on the city’s website, including at Rogers Park Middle School, where there was a steady line on Tuesday.

Officials said contact tracing helped them zero in on the spread happening at sporting events, places of worship and small family gatherings, where people weren’t social distancing or wearing masks. They added many of the infected people said they had traveled internationally and domestically, Gainer reported.

