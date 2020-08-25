NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio was on Staten Island to visit one of the city’s new COVID-19 checkpoints Tuesday.
The city sheriff’s department is patrolling the Bayonne Bridge, a key entry point into the city.
They’re looking for vehicles coming from places currently under the tri-state traveler’s advisory.
“Twenty percent of the cases we’re seeing now in New York City are from people who have traveled out of state to one of the areas experiencing a problem with the coronavirus,” de Blasio said. “If the travel situation is not addressed dramatically and aggressively, it becomes one of the biggest causes of spread, so we can’t let that happen in New York City.”
The mayor says we can expect to see more travel checkpoints set up around the city in the coming weeks.
