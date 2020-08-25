FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Roads were impassable Tuesday night and hundreds of homes were in the dark after severe weather slammed parts of the tri-state area.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was one of the hardest hit areas.

One homeowner there told CBS2’s Jessica Layton he had a gas line rupture during the storm. PSE&G crews were there Tuesday night to fix it, so he couldn’t even beginning cleaning up debris until they were finished.

The utilities were also working to restore power to about 1,500 homes in Franklin Lakes.

It was a fast-moving storm that tore down trees and wires in just a few minutes in Bergen County.

Franklin Lakes Mayor Frank Bovina says he was just sitting down to dinner around 5:45 p.m. when he heard the winds picking up outside his house and he knew they were about to have big problems.

He says the way the trees came down in certain areas, he thinks the storm was a microburst, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they find out it was a tornado.

“About 40 trees down, many roads blocked, we have about six homes that were hit by trees. Thank god no injuries, but lots of, we had fires from live wires, some gas leaks,” Bovina said. “We have very big trees, they’re beautiful in Franklin Lakes. Most of the power is above ground, so what happens is the big trees fall on the wires and as a result we lose power.”

It’s been one thing after another. The mayor says most of the town was without power for about five days after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Emergency services were out Tuesday night trying to clear trees and wires from roads. The mayor was asking residents to stay in for the night so they could do their job.

There was also some storm damage in parts of New York City.

Multiple trees went down in the Kew Gardens section of Queens, including one that crashed onto a home on Audley Street and Beverly Road.

No injuries have been reported so far.

