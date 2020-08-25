NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A triple shooting sent three people to the hospital Monday in Queens.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. near 177th Street and 106th Avenue in Jamaica.
Police said a white sedan drove by the victims, and someone inside opened fire.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
A 54-year-old woman was shot in her left thigh, a 44-year-old man was struck in the back, and a 35-year-old man was hit in the leg.
All three victims were listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
