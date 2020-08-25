Comments
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another party with no social distancing has led to more college students being suspended.
This time, it happened at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.
A spokesperson for the university says the party happened last Wednesday off campus.
The 15 suspended students are not allowed on campus to attend class, but can attend online.
Marist has not said how long the suspensions will last, because it is still investigating.
