NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Fashion Week is going virtual.
This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 13-17 and will stream live online.
To keep with social distancing guidelines, outdoor events will have a limit of 50 people.
Indoor events will be restricted to 50% capacity and no spectators.
