NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New York Fashion Week is going virtual.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 13-17 and will stream live online.

To keep with social distancing guidelines, outdoor events will have a limit of 50 people.

Indoor events will be restricted to 50% capacity and no spectators.

