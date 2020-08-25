TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced his budget plan Tuesday at a socially distant Rutgers University stadium.

Now, lawmakers will try and fill a massive hole created by the coronavirus pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, everything is on the table – including possible tax hikes for some residents and a lot of borrowing by the state.

The pandemic devastated New Jersey’s economy, and now the state is facing a $5.7 billion shortfall.

Web Extra: Read Gov. Murphy’s Full Remarks

Murphy called for more than $1 billion in spending cuts.

The governor also asked to impose a so-called millionaire’s tax on people who make more than $1 million per year, and said he’s prepared to borrow $4 billion to help fill that gap.

The budget must first be approved by the Legislature, and this proposal will surely face some backlash from both Republicans and Democrats.

WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Annual Budget Address

Murphy compared the current economic disaster to the Civil War and the Great Depression, highlighting the need for drastic change.

“Yes, 1.4 million New Jerseyans have filed for unemployment, but we cannot send the false hope that things are going to simply snap back to the way they were before. We must have the unavoidable conversation about what it means to not only see our state through this emergency, but what we will look like when we emerge from it,” he said.

The new nine-month fiscal year begins Oct. 1, so the Legislature has just over a month to come to an agreement.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor’s annual budget address typically comes early in the year at the statehouse, and Murphy did unveil a spending plan already for fiscal year 2021.

But those plans quickly dissolved because of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives in the state and led to the shuttering of much of the state’s economy for months.

Murphy and lawmakers agreed on legislation to extend the current fiscal year from June 30 to Sept. 30.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)