NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diners scrambled for safety when an SUV barreled into a restaurant’s outdoor seating area Monday on the Upper East Side.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Second Avenue near 92nd Street.
Two vehicles collided, and the SUV driver lost control, slamming into tents where people were eating.
“All of a sudden, it was like a tsunami, and the tents and everything came rushing toward us,” one man told CBS2.
One of the drivers has minor injuries. Everyone else was said to be OK.
