NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man from Bosnia is now facing state and federal indictments for what’s being described as an Islamic terrorist attack on three NYPD officers in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Federal officials say 21-year-old Dzenan Camovic, who is in the U.S. illegally, repeatedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the June 3 attack.
Investigators say he attacked the officers during protests that were happening at the time as a cover.
One officer was stabbed in the neck. Two others were shot in the hand.
State charges include attempted aggravated murder and first degree attempted murder.
He also faces federal charges on theft and unlawful use of a firearm.
Camovic is now being held without bail.
