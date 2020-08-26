NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says someone smashed more than a dozen windows on a 7 train last night, causing nearly $10,000 worth of damage.

A witness said they saw the suspect vandalizing the windows of a Queensbound 7 train around 10 p.m. at Queensborough Plaza.

The suspect allegedly left the station on a southbound N train.

There’s now a $12,500 REWARD for infomation regarding the individual(s) responsible for the damage of numerous train car windows in the subway system. @NYPDDetectives would like to talk to this person regarding one such incident. Contact CrimeStoppers @NYPDTips if you can help. pic.twitter.com/v4uHgtkdlI — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 26, 2020

The MTA said 19 windows were smashed, bringing the total to 460 since May.

Earlier this week, the agency offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“This person has caused over $300,000 in damages, and has caused our customers on the 7 line — working people in Woodside and Sunnyside and Corona and Jackson Heights and Elmhurst — delays. And there have been scores of incidents,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said Monday.

The MTA said Tuesday night’s damage cost another $9,500.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-800-577-8477.

