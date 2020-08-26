Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says gyms can reopen at 25% capacity starting on Sept. 1.
Murphy retweeted a post Wednesday morning, saying, “Gyms may reopen at 25% capacity as of Tuesday, September 1st. Masks will be required.”
BREAKING: Gyms may reopen at 25% capacity as of Tuesday, September 1st. Masks will be required.https://t.co/PZt2ex6fKP
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 26, 2020
Earlier this week, the governor said a decision would be coming soon.
“I hope that we’ll be able to get to some indoor steps sooner than later,” he said Monday.
Thousands of gyms have been forced to shutdown for nearly two months.