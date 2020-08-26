TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is applying to get that extra federal assistance available for residents on unemployment.
The money comes from FEMA through the Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program announced by President Donald Trump.
It gives eligible workers an additional $300 a week in jobless benefits.
RELATED STORY: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Unveils Budget Proposal Calling For $1 Billion In Coronavirus Spending Cuts
Gov. Phil Murphy says the federal government needs to provide more.
“What our workers and families need is for the president and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit they allowed to expire at the end of July,” he said.
Murphy says the extra money would provide the security that so many people in New Jersey and around the country need.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.