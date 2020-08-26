Today’s the pick of the week: sunny, less humid and about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
Showers and a few t’storms are expected to move through late tonight into early tomorrow, though the focus seems to be just west and south. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 60s to around 70.
There’s a slight to enhanced risk of severe t’storms tomorrow, primarily in the afternoon. While strong and potentially damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, an iso’d tornado will be possible. Outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies, more humid conditions and temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
There’s still a chance of showers/t’storms on Friday with a marginal risk of severe t’storms for parts of the area. It will be mostly to partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.