NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Revel, the moped-sharing company, is expected to announce plans Thursday to return to the road.
It comes along with new safety guidelines for riders.
The company recently introduced mandatory safety training on its app. Riders also have to submit a selfie to show they are wearing a helmet in order to begin their ride.
Last week, the chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Commitee introduced legislation that would require more oversight over companies like Revel.
Revel was pulled from the streets of New York City in July after three deaths, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur.
