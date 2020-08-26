FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State Area are cleaning up following Tuesday night’s violent weather.

Roads were blocked by debris, and dozens of homes lost power, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Neighbors in Franklin Lakes said as quickly as that storm came in, it left. But it took a significant toll on the community, completely uprooting many trees.

It was a close call for Carey Tsang. A massive tree came down just feet from his home.

“It was like a hurricane. The tree was twisted and suddenly it was down,” Tsang said.

The fast-moving storm knocked out power to nearly 1,400 homes, leaving residents in the dark most of the night.

“It is nature, nothing we can do. Just be patient for everything,” Tsang said.

“We all have well water here, and it’s run by electricity. So our pumps don’t work if the electricity isn’t on,” Talin Hovsepian said.

Chopper 2 got a bird’s-eye view of the damage, which neighbors say is the last thing Franklin Lakes needed after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for almost five days.

“This has been the year from hell. If it’s not the pandemic, then it’s crazy storms. It’s climate change. We have never had storms like this,” Michelle Margherita said. “This crazy wind came and we just didn’t know what hit us.”

Mayor Frank Bovina said Tuesday night he thinks the area was hit by a microburst, but wouldn’t be surprised if it was a tornado.

“We had fires from live wires, some gas leaks,” Bovina said.

While the storm left home owners and crews to clean up after Mother Nature, it also brought out her beauty. Deer were seen taking advantage of a feast in the middle of the street that was blocked off to cars.

There have been no reports of injuries.

