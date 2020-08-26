CBSN New YorkWatch Now
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Sentencing was postponed Wednesday for the man convicted in the drunk driving crash that killed a Boy Scout.

Thomas Murphy was found guilty last month of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say in September 2018, Murphy had three vodka shots before he drove into a group of Boy Scouts who were on a hike off a road in Manorville.

Twelve-year-old Andrew McMorris was killed.

Murphy, 61, faces up to 25 years in prison.

He was expected to learn his fate Wednesday, but his sentencing was delayed.

