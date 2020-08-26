NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — Police are hoping someone recognizes a man wanted for brazenly attacking a woman on a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, sidewalk around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect viciously beating the 46-year-old woman over the head and body.

She’s now in a medically induced coma.

Police say the woman was walking on Division Avenue off Rodney Street when the suspect came up from behind, picked her up and slammed her to the ground.

Investigators say he tried to remove the unconscious woman’s pants, then ran off.

“I feel bad for her. Hopefully she pulls through with no serious injuries. This is tragic,” said Evelyn Calise, who lives nearby.

Calise and long-time residents of the area, like Jack Klien, say the bearded suspect, last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and red sneakers, doesn’t look familiar to the neighborhood. But Klein says these types of crimes are happening too frequently in the city.

“There has been times where it wasn’t safe, but I don’t think it has ever been that a person could violently attack someone and not be worried to be locked up … I worry about my own safety, but I don’t go out anymore at night,” Klein told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Detectives were in the neighborhood questioning people about the unsolved assault. Calise says she won’t walk alone again until she knows this attacker is caught.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.