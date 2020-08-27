Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A four-alarm fire left dozens of peopled displaced overnight in Paterson, New Jersey.
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to a building on Main Street.
The fire chief said nearby buildings were also damaged.
“The American Red Cross is in the process of doing non-congregational temporary sheltering. Due to covid, they make sure that everybody is separate,” said Chief Brian McDermott.
He said 62 people were displaced, but there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.