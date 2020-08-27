NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video snatching an 86-year-old woman’s chain off her neck.

The robbery was caught on camera shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday inside a residential building near First Avenue and Cooper Road in Stuyvesant Town.

Surveillance video shows the suspect lingering in the lobby as the woman collects her mail. He follows her down the hallway, where they wait for the elevator.

When the door opens, he suddenly lunges at her and forcibly removes the chain from her neck.

Police said the necklace was valued around $2,000.

The suspect was last seen at the East 14th Street and First Avenue subway station.

He’s described as 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a dark complexion and slim build, wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask, green shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

