NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council is considering changes to the language of the police chokehold ban that some say has caused police to make fewer arrests.
Chokeholds would still be illegal.
The proposed changes would no longer make it a crime for officers to compress the diaphragm of a person during an arrest.
The new language would bar officers from subduing a suspect by kneeling, sitting or standing on their neck, chest or back.
There will be a public hearing before the City Council votes on the amended language.
The PBA is suing the city, calling for a total repeal of the chokehold ban.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says that’s not going to happen.
