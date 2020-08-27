NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) – A brand of dog food is being voluntarily recalled due to concerns over salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail.

It comes after a sample of the product was collected and tested positive for the bacteria in Georgia. However, there are no reports of any pets getting sick as a result.

The potentially contaminated dog food was sold in three and 13.5 pound bags at stores nationwide.

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic, with other symptoms including diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

MORE: CLICK HERE to read the recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some infected pets will only have decreased appetites, fever or abdominal pain.

Pet owners who handle the contaminated product may also be at risk.

If you have the product, the FDA said you should visit their website to check if the lot number is included in the recall.

Unused portions of the dog food may be returned to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

