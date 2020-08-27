NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is criticizing the Justice Department for requesting COVID-19 data from public nursing homes in four Democratic-led states.
The letters — sent to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — are seeking information on whether the states violated federal law by ordering nursing homes to accept recovering coronavirus patients from hospitals.
Prosecutors say they’re trying to determine if the orders resulted in thousands of deaths.
On Thursday, Cuomo called the move a political one.
“There are about 14 states in the country that followed the same CDC guidance. The letter only went to four Democratic states. This is all politics,” he said.
Cuomo says there are five public nursing homes in New York State and that the information requested has already been released.
